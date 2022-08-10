Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-4.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.15-$4.75 EPS.

Tennant Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE TNC traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $85.33.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tennant by 114.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tennant by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 40.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

