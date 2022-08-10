Ternoa (CAPS) Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

Ternoa (CAPS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $293,632.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternoa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

