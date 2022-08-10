Ternoa (CAPS) Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

Ternoa (CAPS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $293,632.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015040 BTC.
About Ternoa
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ternoa Coin Trading
