Ternoa Hits Market Capitalization of $10.60 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Ternoa has a total market cap of $10.60 million and $351,672.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014863 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039944 BTC.
Ternoa Coin Profile
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
