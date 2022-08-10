Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

TXN stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.71. The stock had a trading volume of 111,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

