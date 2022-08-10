The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 2.3% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.08.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.64. 22,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,449. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average is $127.68.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

