The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $40,504,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after buying an additional 807,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,272,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $44.14. 96,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,687. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

