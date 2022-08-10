The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GDL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 11,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,164. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $9.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDL. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in The GDL Fund during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The GDL Fund in the second quarter worth about $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The GDL Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The GDL Fund in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

