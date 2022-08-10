The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:GDL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 11,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,164. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $9.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
Featured Articles
