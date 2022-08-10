The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 10,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 149.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 97,633 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

