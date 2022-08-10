The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HSY opened at $228.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

