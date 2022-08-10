The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded up $6.63 on Wednesday, reaching $311.84. 25,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $320.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

