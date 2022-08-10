The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.57. 80,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,845. The company has a market capitalization of $321.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

