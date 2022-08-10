The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Increases Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.

J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. J. M. Smucker has a payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.71. 6,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,937. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.43.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,049,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

