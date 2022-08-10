The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.86. 102,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

