The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.