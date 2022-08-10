ThermoGenesis (THMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect ThermoGenesis to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.18). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 232.46%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ThermoGenesis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of THMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 17,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,806. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.80.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

