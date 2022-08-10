Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0646 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $342.61 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00124093 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00024365 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001509 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00286457 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036573 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009476 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.
