Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0646 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $342.61 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00124093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00286457 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009476 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000128 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

