TI Fluid Systems plc Announces Dividend of €0.01 (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TI Fluid Systems Price Performance

Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 181.40 ($2.19). 488,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,154. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 140.40 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 329 ($3.98). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £943.77 million and a P/E ratio of 9,070.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TIFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TI Fluid Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 318 ($3.84).

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading

