Toast (NYSE:TOST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 676,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 5,262,507 shares.The stock last traded at $17.67 and had previously closed at $16.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,602,196 shares of company stock worth $210,031,428 in the last 90 days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Toast



Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

