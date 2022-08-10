Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 21.4% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $2.97 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00005224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039788 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014629 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

