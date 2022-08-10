Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 21.4% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $2.97 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00005224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039788 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014629 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
