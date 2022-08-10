TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.63

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 1628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TORM Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.13 and a beta of -245.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. TORM had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.20 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 16.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in TORM by 19.5% in the second quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 353,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TORM in the second quarter worth $1,144,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TORM in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TORM by 196.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

