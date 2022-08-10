Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,686 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,077 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.62% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $93,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after purchasing an additional 106,018 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,856,000 after purchasing an additional 355,932 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,364 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,649,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,797,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

NYSE:AEM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. 231,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,206. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

