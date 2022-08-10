Toronto Dominion Bank Has $50.42 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $50,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

MMC traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.59. 28,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

