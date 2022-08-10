Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $73,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,249,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $11.37 on Wednesday, hitting $347.99. 51,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.20 and its 200 day moving average is $323.47. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

