Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,360 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $104,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 61,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 189,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 120,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,046,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.