Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 766,610 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,610 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $72,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 80,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

