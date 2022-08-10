Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,295 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Stryker worth $53,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,017,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.42. 8,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

