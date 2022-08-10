Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 3.6 %

TSE TOT traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.74. 33,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.64. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.58 and a 1-year high of C$9.53. The firm has a market cap of C$327.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,588,250. In other news, Director Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$772,217.92. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,588,250. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 237,534 shares of company stock worth $1,908,808.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

