TotemFi Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. TotemFi has a total market cap of $234,442.74 and approximately $7,818.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015040 BTC.
TotemFi Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
Buying and Selling TotemFi
