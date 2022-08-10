Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Trade Desk Stock Up 36.2 %

Shares of TTD stock traded up $19.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.24. 42,178,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,743,058. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.76.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 16.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 16.2% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

