TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of RNW stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.52. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.56. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$15.87 and a 1-year high of C$21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.00.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

