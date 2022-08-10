TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Increased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,009,510,000 after acquiring an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,365,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TDG opened at $644.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $570.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.62.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

