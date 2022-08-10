TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.67 and a beta of 0.40. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TreeHouse Foods

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

