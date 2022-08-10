Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.42. 529,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8,491% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

