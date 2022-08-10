TriumphX (TRIX) Trading 6.1% Higher This Week

TriumphX (TRIX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, TriumphX has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $163,663.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,971.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00038426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00130423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00064478 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx.

TriumphX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.