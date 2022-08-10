TrueFeedBack Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $149,478.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

