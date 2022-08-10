TrueWealth Financial Partners Invests $210,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TrueWealth Financial Partners bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Alibaba Group makes up 0.2% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,790,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 260,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,044,000 after buying an additional 43,231 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

BABA stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.51. 553,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,542,672. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $198.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

