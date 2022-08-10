TrueWealth Financial Partners Purchases 15,453 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 390,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,492,619. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

