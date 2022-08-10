TrueWealth Financial Partners Sells 3,883 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TrueWealth Financial Partners cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 14.1% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 140,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 64,307 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,188,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,179,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.37. 150,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,435. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

