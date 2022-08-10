Truist Financial Trims Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price to $31.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $4.86 on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

