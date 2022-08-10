Trust Wallet Token Price Tops $1.17 on Major Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $486.01 million and $19.90 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00004859 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00039892 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014433 BTC.
About Trust Wallet Token
Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 coins and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.
Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading
