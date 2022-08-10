TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.66 EPS.
TTEC Stock Down 15.1 %
TTEC stock traded down $10.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. TTEC has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of TTEC
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in TTEC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TTEC (TTEC)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.