TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Gap Down to $71.03

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.03, but opened at $64.16. TTEC shares last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 2,126 shares traded.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in TTEC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

