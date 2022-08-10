TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in July

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the July 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TUIFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 7,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. TUI has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

TUIFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TUI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

