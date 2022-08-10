TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in July

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the July 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TUI Price Performance
OTCMKTS TUIFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 7,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. TUI has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.47.
TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About TUI
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TUI (TUIFY)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.