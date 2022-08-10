Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $2,823,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Twitter by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after buying an additional 215,014 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,234,640. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,372,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

