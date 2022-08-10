Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS.
Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
