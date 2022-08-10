U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. 99,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

