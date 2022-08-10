UBS Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €25.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($25.51) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

SZG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($29.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Salzgitter Trading Down 1.1 %

SZG traded down €0.28 ($0.29) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €24.50 ($25.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.42. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a twelve month high of €48.76 ($49.76).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

