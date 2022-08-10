Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Trading Down 2.6%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.58. 1,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 625,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -14.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
