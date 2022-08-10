Unifty (NIF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $141,609.00

Unifty (NIF) traded down 66.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $355,489.26 and $141,609.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifty has traded 62.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039742 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Buying and Selling Unifty

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

