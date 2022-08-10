UniLend (UFT) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

UniLend (UFT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $1.16 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,587.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00130787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00065279 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

